Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA

PTI

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out returning to the NDA, an alliance he parted with a year ago, to which the BJP retorted he wouldn’t be welcome even if he begged for another chance. PTI

Monsoon starts withdrawing, 8 days behind date

New Delhi: Monsoon started withdrawing on Monday, eight days behind normal date of September 17, the Met Department said. This year is the 13th consecutive delayed monsoon retreat. PTI

Govt: Moody’s report on Aadhaar baseless

New Delhi: A day after ratings agency Moody’s questioned the Aadhaar programme saying it poses privacy, security risks and the use of biometric technology in humid climate was unreliable, the government has termed these “baseless and sweeping assertions”. The Ministry of Electronics and IT said there was no evidence or basis to the sweeping assertions against Aadhaar. “The report in question does not cite either primary or secondary data or research in support of the opinions presented in it,” the ministry statement said, adding Moody’s did not make any attempt to ascertain facts. TNS

26/11: Chargesheet against Rana in court

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Monday submitted a chargesheet before a special court here against Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana for his involvement in the November 2008 terror attacks. The over 400-page chargesheet was submitted by the crime branch before the court's registry. Rana is currently detained in the United States. The document is likely to come up before the special court on Tuesday after completion of the verification process, a government lawyer said.

#Bihar #BJP #Monsoon #Nitish Kumar