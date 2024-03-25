Bihar Congress MLA hints at debut of actor-daughter

New Delhi March 24
Congress MLA from Bihar Ajit Sharma on Sunday hinted that his daughter Neha Sharma, a Bollywood actor, might contest poll from the Bhagalpur seat.
“The Congress should get Bhagalpur. We will fight and win the seat. If the Congress gets Bhagalpur, I want my daughter Neha to contest, since I am already an MLA. But she remains busy with film shoots. If the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajit said. “Neha has expressed the desire to contest the poll next time,” he added.
