Bihar Congress MLA hints at debut of actor-daughter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi March 24

Congress MLA from Bihar Ajit Sharma on Sunday hinted that his daughter Neha Sharma, a Bollywood actor, might contest poll from the Bhagalpur seat.

“The Congress should get Bhagalpur. We will fight and win the seat. If the Congress gets Bhagalpur, I want my daughter Neha to contest, since I am already an MLA. But she remains busy with film shoots. If the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajit said. “Neha has expressed the desire to contest the poll next time,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Bollywood #Congress