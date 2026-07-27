Bihar constable suspended over purported AK-47 use during student protest

A police constable was suspended after a purported video showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar’s Siwan district on July 25 went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

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PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha told PTI, “The constable, posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest went viral on social media. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him.”

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“No one was injured in the firing,” he added.

The SP said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances under which the constable used the AK-47 rifle during the protest.

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“There were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration,” he said.

On July 25, members of Left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

The bandh turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests.

Protesters pelted stones and bricks at police personnel at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, following which several students were detained.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also raised the issue and accused the police of opening fire at students during the Bihar Bandh protest in Siwan.

He also blamed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for the incident.

“During the protest in Siwan, police resorted to direct firing with an AK-47 on the students. When the accused criminal in seven murders becomes the chief minister, then in democracy, the police fire bullets like this at innocent students,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav was referring to Choudhary, whom he has frequently described as a person “accused in seven murder cases”.