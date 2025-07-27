DT
PT
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary receives 'death threat', police launch probe

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary receives ‘death threat’, police launch probe

A message was sent on the mobile phone of one of Samrat’s supporters, claiming that the deputy CM would be shot dead within 24 hours
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 07:55 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. PTI File
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has allegedly received a death threat from an unknown person, police said on Sunday.

A message was sent on the mobile phone of one of his supporters, claiming that the deputy CM would be shot dead within 24 hours, they said.

When reporters approached Choudhary over the matter, he said, “People of Bihar know that we are committed to the overall development of the state, and we will continue to do so.”

Reacting to the development, Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI that the police have not received any formal complaint in this regard. “But, we have initiated an investigation on the basis of the threat message...and are collecting technical evidence. A case will soon be registered,” she said.

