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Home / India / Bihar Education Department asks schools to adhere to NCERT's school bag weight guidelines

Bihar Education Department asks schools to adhere to NCERT's school bag weight guidelines

The gross weight of a school bag must not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 04:49 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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The Bihar Education Department has asked all private and government-aided schools to adhere to the NCERT's guidelines to ensure that the gross weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight.

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The department has also directed schools to ensure that weighing scales are installed on campus to regularly check the weight of bags.

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Any private schools found to be in violation will face action, officials said.

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Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari said, "All private and government-aided schools in the state will have to follow the NCERT School Bag Policy, 2020 and ensure that the weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight. The move is aimed at reducing the physical burden on students."

The weight of the bag needs to be monitored on a regular basis in the school, the minister said.

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He said the institutions must design suitable timetables to prevent students from carrying unnecessary materials to school.

"The decision has been taken following the instructions of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The NDA government is taking steps to make the education system in the state more transparent, equitable and accessible, keeping the interest of parents and students in mind.

"The CM recently warned private schools against arbitrary and unjustified fee hikes and said strict action will be taken against those found violating the rules," Tiwari said.

The minister said good health and a stress-free mind of school students contribute to nation building.

"Therefore, it needs to be made mandatory that every school, irrespective of its management, ensures the implementation of the school bag policy for the betterment of our children. Health, physical education and arts education are the areas which help in the all-round development of children. These need to be given adequate space in the timetable," he said.

As per NCERT guidelines, checking the weight of school bags needs to be made a regular practice in the institutions by keeping a weighing machine functional on the premises.

"For classes 1-5, teachers must take the responsibility of randomly checking the weight of school bags every three months on a day selected for the whole class. Information about heavy bags needs to be communicated to the parents of the child, and the bag needs to be monitored for a week or two to ensure that the child starts carrying a lighter bag," according to the guidelines.

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