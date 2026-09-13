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Home / India / Bihar floods: over 48 lakh affected as river waters begin to recede

Bihar floods: over 48 lakh affected as river waters begin to recede

Floods affect 48.35 lakh people across 15 districts; Ganga, Kosi and other rivers remain above danger marks in several areas

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 04:43 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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People move on a boat as they arrive to receive relief aid in an inundated area following the rise of water level of Kosi river, at Rupauli, in Purnia district , Bihar. Image credit/PTI
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Over 48 lakh people remained affected in flood-hit Bihar on Sunday, even as waters started to recede in most rivers, which were flowing above the danger mark, officials said.

Around 48.35 lakh people in 575 gram panchayats across 87 blocks of 15 districts were affected by the deluge, they said.

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Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Araria, according to the Disaster Management Department (DMD).

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Bihar has received 108.8 mm of rainfall so far in September, around 20 per cent above normal, officials said.

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltar and Kursela, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, the DMD said.

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The administration is operating 1,251 community kitchens, and 13 relief camps are in flood-affected areas. Arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential items have been made for around 12,260 people at these facilities, it said.

Around 1,790 boats are being used for evacuation and transportation, it said.

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 of the SDRF have been deployed in various districts.

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