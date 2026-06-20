Bihar Government orders judicial inquiry into Bhojpur police encounter

The Bihar Government on Saturday announced a judicial inquiry into the recent police encounter in Bhojpur district in which a man was killed.

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Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in the Shahpur police station area of the district, was killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday.

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“It has been decided to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the Wednesday encounter in Bilauti village under the aegis of a retired High Court judge,” Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on X.

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The judicial inquiry would ensure a thorough investigation of all aspects of the incident with complete impartiality and transparency, he said.

The Bihar Police suspended four policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), after a purported video showed an armed suspect pointing a pistol at security personnel on Tuesday, and the officers allegedly failed to respond promptly in the Bhojpur incident.

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Police had on Wednesday opened fire in “self-defence” and to “ensure public safety” after Tiwari allegedly fired at officers during a police operation in Bilauti village. Tiwari died while being taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

While the initial police statement on Tuesday described Tiwari as reportedly being “mentally unsound”, others, including family members, described him as a public activist who consistently raised local issues before the administration.

In a purported video circulating on social media, Tiwari, prior to the encounter, could be seen throwing away his weapon.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

The police statement mentioned that Tiwari persistently fired at police, prompting retaliatory firing in “self-defence” during which the accused received a bullet injury in his leg.