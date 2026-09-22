Bihar govt school principal held for ‘molesting’ girl students

A government school principal in Bihar’s Nawada district has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of girl students, many of whom have come out with chilling details of their molestation, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Nawada police, a team led by a woman police officer and constables raided the secondary school situated in the Town police station area on September 18, after a video of the hapless girls speaking about their plight went viral on social media.

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“Statements of students were recorded. The CCTV footage was also examined. School principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav was subsequently detained and formally arrested after questioning at the police station,” the statement said.

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In the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, the girls can be heard screaming amid sobs and alleging that the principal made them “sit on his lap”, subjected them to “inappropriate touch” and often peeped “inside our washroom”.

According to the police, the girls, under the supervision of the woman police officer, were taken to Sadar Hospital for medical examination and produced before court for recording of their statements.

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“The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and the investigation is underway,” the police said, adding that “considering the seriousness of the case, SP (Nawada) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough probe”.