DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Bihar govt school principal held for ‘molesting’ girl students

Bihar govt school principal held for ‘molesting’ girl students

The police raided the secondary school on September 18, after a video of the hapless girls speaking about their plight went viral on social media

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 07:08 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A government school principal in Bihar’s Nawada district has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of girl students, many of whom have come out with chilling details of their molestation, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Nawada police, a team led by a woman police officer and constables raided the secondary school situated in the Town police station area on September 18, after a video of the hapless girls speaking about their plight went viral on social media.

Advertisement

“Statements of students were recorded. The CCTV footage was also examined. School principal Mahesh Prasad Yadav was subsequently detained and formally arrested after questioning at the police station,” the statement said.

Advertisement

In the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI, the girls can be heard screaming amid sobs and alleging that the principal made them “sit on his lap”, subjected them to “inappropriate touch” and often peeped “inside our washroom”.

According to the police, the girls, under the supervision of the woman police officer, were taken to Sadar Hospital for medical examination and produced before court for recording of their statements.

Advertisement

“The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and the investigation is underway,” the police said, adding that “considering the seriousness of the case, SP (Nawada) constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough probe”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts