DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bihar govt transfers several senior IAS officers, S Siddharth appointed new development commissioner

Bihar govt transfers several senior IAS officers, S Siddharth appointed new development commissioner

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah appointed chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue of the state government
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 10:14 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Bihar government on Saturday effected an administrative reshuffle by transferring and giving additional charges to several senior IAS officers posted in various departments.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), S Siddharth (IAS officer of 1991 batch), currently holding the post of additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Cabinet Secretariat and Education departments, has now been appointed as development commissioner of the state.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as chairman-cum-member of the board of revenue of the state government.

Advertisement

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary (IAS officer of 1995 batch), currently holding the post of additional chief secretary of the Home Department, will also hold additional charge of the Cabinet Secretariat in the same capacity.

Similarly, B Rajender (IAS officer of 1995 batch), currently holding the post of the ACS of the GAD, will also hold the additional charge of the Education department in the same capacity.

Advertisement

Anand Kishor (IAS officer of the 1996 batch), currently holding the post of principal secretary of the Finance Department, will also hold additional charge of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), the notification added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts