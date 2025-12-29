Bihar govt urges panel to look into decision to withhold minister’s appointment as assistant professor

The Nitish Kumar government on Monday urged the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) to look into the withholding of minister Ashok Choudhary’s appointment as an assistant professor of a university.

State Education Minister Sunil Kumar was referring to the withholding of Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudary’s appointment as a political science professor in Pataliputra University.

The minister’s appointment has been reportedly withheld due to discrepancies in his name. He uses Ashok Kumar in his educational certificates and Ashok Choudhary in the election affidavit.

Speaking to reporters here, the education minister said, “We have sent his case back to the commission for their opinion. We reviewed it and sought further comments on certain points.”

He clarified that the onus of making appointments is on the commission and not the education department.

The minister highlighted the Bihar government’s achievements in the education sector.

“The NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is focused on school education, as it is the foundation for children to progress,” he said.

The minister asserted that for the past 20 years, the CM has ensured development with justice, and education has “always been an integral part of his good governance”.

Kumar highlighted that annual expenditure on education has increased from Rs 4,341 crore in 2005 to Rs 72,652 crore in 2025.

On the question of reserving 25 per cent of the seats for poor students, the minister said, “That is mandated under the Right to Education Act, and we will strictly enforce it from this session. I have requested a meeting with private school associations as well in this regard.”

He added that Aadhaar seeding is being done to prevent duplication in this regard, and 85-90 per cent of the work has been completed in government schools and will be done for private schools as well.

Kumar said over a dozen MoUs have been signed with various organisations for ensuring quality education.

“For instance, an MoU has been signed with ‘Physics Wallah’ to provide free online coaching to girls in over 300 Kasturba Gandhi schools,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on educating girl students, the minister said many Kasturba Gandhi Schools have been established, where thousands of girls stay in hostels and study.

“To help them do even better, we have made every arrangement, including uniforms, books and food,” he asserted.

The minister claimed that the school dropout rate in the state has fallen below 1 per cent.

He said, “The dropout rate, which was high, has fallen below 1 per cent. Talimi Markaz and Tola Sevak personnel have played a very good role in this. Their honorarium has also been doubled.”

A statement issued by the department said that the percentage of out-of-school children in Bihar has declined from 12.5 per cent in 2005 to 1 per cent in 2025.

However, the dropout rate in the state according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data is 8.9 per cent at primary, 25.9 per cent at upper primary and 25.6 per cent at secondary levels.

“In each block, a school will be identified and established as a model school. Degree colleges will be established in blocks where there are none,” the minister announced.

He also reiterated the government’s focus on establishing education cities and how to turn old educational institutions into centres of excellence.

According to a statement issued by the department in FY 2025-26, a total of 2.73 lakh teachers have been trained.

“We have a goal for every teacher to undergo training sessions annually at the District Institute of Education and Training to ensure students are taught correctly,” the minister asserted.

Kumar also emphasised the role of technology in ensuring that children don’t fall behind.

“ICT labs and smart classrooms have been built in thousands of schools. We are providing tabs to teachers and working toward providing desktop computers in all schools,” he said.