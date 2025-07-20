DT
Home / India / Bihar hospital murder prime accused, 3 aides arrested from Kolkata

Bihar hospital murder prime accused, 3 aides arrested from Kolkata

West Bengal Police on Saturday said 5 persons, including a woman, were detained from a guest house in Kolkata's Anandapur area
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 12:41 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Five men, as seen in this screengrab from a purported CCTV footage, outside the ICU of a hospital before shooting dead gangster Chandan Mishra on July 17 morning, in Patna. PTI
Bihar Police on Sunday said it has arrested the prime accused and his three associates for the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna.

Those arrested include prime accused Tauseef alias Badshah, his associate Nishu Khan and two others. They were nabbed by the police forces of Bihar and West Bengal in a joint operation in Kolkata on Saturday evening and later brought to Patna.

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police on Sunday, “Prime accused Tauseef, who was wanted by the police in an Arms Act case, and his three associates were arrested by a joint team of Bihar and West Bengal Police from Kolkata on Saturday.”

Speaking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma said all four will be produced before a court here and police will seek their remand for custodial interrogation.

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.

Police have identified all the accused. A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at Chandan Mishra on July 17.

Mishra was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole. He was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the conspiracy to kill Chandan was hatched at Nishu's Khan residence in Samanpura locality of Patna, the statement added.

West Bengal Police on Saturday said five persons, including a woman, were detained from a guest house in Kolkata's Anandapur area. Earlier in the day, it said five persons were arrested from the New Town area near the eastern metropolis in the same case.

