The BJP parliamentary board, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday appointed Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin as the national working president of the party.

Nabin, 45, will function as the national working president until the full election to appoint the BJP national president is held, while J P Nadda continues in the post until a full-term president is formally appointed.

Considered close to both the RSS and the BJP, Nabin is a several-term MLA from Bankipur and was recently inducted into the Bihar cabinet as minister for road construction.

Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2025

He inherited his political legacy from his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, who was also an MLA from Bankipur.

Nabin has been actively involved in various youth movements during his tenure with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), including the National Unity Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir and a tribute march from Guwahati to Tawang for the 1965 martyrs.

Nabin has also served as BJP in-charge for Sikkim and co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, playing a crucial role in the party’s electoral victories in the latter state.

He is recognised for his efforts in improving road infrastructure and urban housing, as well as supporting social welfare initiatives such as increasing pensions for journalists and providing incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers.

With major Assembly elections scheduled in 2026, including in West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, Nabin is expected to have a busy agenda.

In the BJP, the convention has been that the working president eventually becomes the party president.

J P Nadda himself was first appointed working president before taking over as full-term president after Amit Shah joined the Union Council of Ministers.

Nadda became BJP chief in January 2020 and has been serving beyond his constitutional three-year term.

Once formally elected, Nitin Nabin will become the youngest BJP president, surpassing Nitin Gadkari, who previously became the youngest chief at 52 years of age.

Political timeline of Nitin Nabin

2025: Assumed office as a cabinet minister in the newly formed Bihar government.

2025: Elected as MLA from Bankipur, receiving 98,299 votes and defeating Rekha Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by 51,936 votes.

2025-Present: Assumed office as Minister of Road Construction for Bihar.

2024-2025: Served as Minister of Urban Development & Housing and Law & Justice.

2024: Re-appointed as BJP state in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

2021-2022: Served as Minister of Road Construction for Bihar.

2020: Won his fourth consecutive term as MLA from Bankipur, defeating Luv Sinha.

2017: Filed a sedition case against a Congress leader.

2015: Re-elected as MLA from Bankipur constituency.

2010: Re-elected as MLA from Bankipur constituency.

2006: Won by-election from Patna West (now Bankipur) and became an MLA after his father's demise.

1998: Completed 12th grade from C S K M Public School, Delhi.

1980: Born on May 23, 1980, in Patna, Bihar.

Early political career: Became national general secretary and state president (Bihar) of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).