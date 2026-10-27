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Home / India / Bihar MLC polls: JDU leads in Patna graduates’ seat, Anant Singh’s support for Jan Suraaj’s Anuj Singh in focus

Bihar MLC polls: JDU leads in Patna graduates’ seat, Anant Singh’s support for Jan Suraaj’s Anuj Singh in focus

The early trends have taken on added political significance in Patna, where the contest is being closely watched against the backdrop of the recent controversy involving Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who was expelled from his own party, JD(U), for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:19 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar is leading in the Patna Graduates’ constituency, while BJP candidate Narendra Singh is ahead in the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency. File photo
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The counting of votes for the Bihar Legislative Council elections is underway, with the results set to determine the fate of 150 candidates contesting eight seats.

The early trends have taken on added political significance in Patna, where the contest is being closely watched against the backdrop of the recent controversy involving Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who was expelled from his own party, JD(U), for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

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JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar is leading in the Patna Graduates’ constituency, while BJP candidate Narendra Singh is ahead in the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency.

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In the Patna Graduates’ constituency, Neeraj Kumar took an early lead over his rivals after the counting of first-preference votes. Figures from the Bikram-Paliganj counting round showed Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U) with 2,708 votes, followed by RJD candidate Dilip Patel with 1,811 votes and Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh with 671 votes.

The contest is being closely watched because Anant Singh had backed Anuj Singh against the JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar. The Mokama MLA was subsequently expelled from the party for opposing its candidate. His support for the Jan Suraaj nominee had turned the Patna Graduates’ contest into a test of political influence beyond the immediate electoral battle.

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Amid the counting, a video of Neeraj Kumar celebrating has surfaced on social media. In the video, a supporter can be seen blowing a conch shell as celebrations appear to begin even before the final result is declared.

At Anant Singh’s residence in Mokama, celebrations had also begun, with his supporters expressing confidence in Anuj Singh’s prospects despite the JD(U) candidate maintaining his lead in the initial round.

The final result will therefore determine not only the winner of the Patna Graduates’ seat but also provide an early indication of how Anant Singh’s decision to oppose his party’s candidate has played out electorally.

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