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Home / India / Bihar MLC polls record 82.85% turnout in teachers’ seats

Bihar MLC polls record 82.85% turnout in teachers’ seats

Graduates’ constituencies see 55.42% polling; Patna tops with 57.56% turnout

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 02:12 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Election officials and security personnel arrive to deposit ballot boxes and voting materials following the conclusion of polling for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) election, in Patna. Image credit/PTI
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Polling for the biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats recorded a turnout of 82.85 per cent and 55.42 per cent in teachers and graduates constituencies, respectively, officials said on Saturday.

The voting concluded peacefully on Friday, they said.

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According to data provided by the office of the chief electoral officer on Saturday, Patna Graduates constituency recorded the highest turnout at 57.56 per cent, followed by Darbhanga and Kosi at 54.73 per cent each and Tirhut at 48.51 per cent.

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Teachers constituencies witnessed much higher participation, led by Saran at 89.05 per cent and followed closely by Darbhanga at 85.87 per cent, Tirhut at 82.99 per cent, and Patna at 74.75 per cent.

A total of 150 candidates contested the elections, including 90 in the graduates constituencies.

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The graduates constituencies had 4.92 lakh electors, while the teachers seats had 40,253.

Thirteen complaints were registered during polling, all of which were resolved promptly, according to the statement issued by the CEO’s office here.

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