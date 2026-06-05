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Home / India / Bihar plumber can’t get to the bottom of it: Rs 294 crore in his bank account

Bihar plumber can’t get to the bottom of it: Rs 294 crore in his bank account

Police are trying to determine whether the amount credited is a result of a banking error, a technical fault or is related to any fraud

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PTI
Gaya Ji, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A plumber from a nondescript village in Bihar's Gaya Ji district was left stunned after discovering that the balance in his bank account had jumped from a mere Rs 113 to Rs 294 crore.

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Shocked by this, Vikash Kumar informed the local leaders of Mastpura village on Thursday morning, and approached the police.

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Bodh Gaya police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said, "This is a sensitive financial case. Bank records, server logs, transaction IDs and linked accounts are being examined."

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He said police are trying to determine whether the amount credited was a result of a banking error, a technical fault or is related to any fraud.

Vikash said he has no idea where the money came from, and did not try to use it. "I am a plumber. Such an amount in my bank account is improbable. I do not know where the money came from," he said.

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He said his account had just Rs 113 after he withdrew Rs 1,300 sent by a customer. On Thursday morning, the account balance suddenly rose to Rs 94 crore and then to Rs 294 crore by evening, he added.

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