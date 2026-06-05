Bihar plumber can’t get to the bottom of it: Rs 294 crore in his bank account

A plumber from a nondescript village in Bihar's Gaya Ji district was left stunned after discovering that the balance in his bank account had jumped from a mere Rs 113 to Rs 294 crore.

Advertisement

Shocked by this, Vikash Kumar informed the local leaders of Mastpura village on Thursday morning, and approached the police.

Advertisement

Bodh Gaya police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said, "This is a sensitive financial case. Bank records, server logs, transaction IDs and linked accounts are being examined."

Advertisement

He said police are trying to determine whether the amount credited was a result of a banking error, a technical fault or is related to any fraud.

Vikash said he has no idea where the money came from, and did not try to use it. "I am a plumber. Such an amount in my bank account is improbable. I do not know where the money came from," he said.

Advertisement

He said his account had just Rs 113 after he withdrew Rs 1,300 sent by a customer. On Thursday morning, the account balance suddenly rose to Rs 94 crore and then to Rs 294 crore by evening, he added.