DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Bihar Police arrest prime accused, 3 associates in Patna hospital murder case

Bihar Police arrest prime accused, 3 associates in Patna hospital murder case

Chandan Mishra was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Bihar Police on Sunday said it has arrested the prime accused and his three associates for the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna.

Advertisement

Those arrested include prime accused Tauseef, alias Badshah, and three others. They were nabbed by the police forces of Bihar and West Bengal in a joint operation in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police on Sunday, “Prime accused Tauseef, who was wanted by the police in an Arms Act case, and his three associates were arrested by a joint team of Bihar and Kolkata Police from Kolkata on Saturday.”

Advertisement

Speaking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma said all four will be produced before a court here and police will seek their remand for custodial interrogation.

“All four have been arrested under sections pertaining to murder and Arms Act,” he said.

Advertisement

Based on the analysis of the scientific and electronic evidence, including CCTV footage and call detail records, investigators traced the locations of the accused in Kolkata, the SSP said.

“We contacted Kolkata Police and shared the details. Kolkata Police and their Special Task Force (STF) formed a team and provided all support to Bihar Police in nabbing the accused,” he added.

Sleuths of Bihar Police also examined the sister of one of Tauseef’s associates in Patna to get details about their whereabouts, the SSP said.

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.

Police have identified all the accused. A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at Chandan Mishra on July 17.

Mishra was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole. He was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the conspiracy to kill Chandan was hatched at the residence of one of Tauseef’s associates in Samanpura locality of Patna, the statement added.

West Bengal Police on Saturday said five persons, including a woman, were detained from a guest house in Kolkata’s Anandapur area.

Earlier in the day, it said five persons were arrested from the New Town area near the eastern metropolis in the same case.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts