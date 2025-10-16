DT
Home / India / Bihar polls: Congress releases first list of 48 candidates, state chief to contest from Kutumba

Bihar polls: Congress releases first list of 48 candidates, state chief to contest from Kutumba

CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan to fight from Kadwa

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:41 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The Congress on Thursday night released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.

The party announced the candidates even before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including the RJD.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.

The Congress leadership has been in talks with its alliance partners including the RJD and the Left.

According to the list, the party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada seat.

Jayesh Mangal Singh will contest from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia seat.

From Bettiah seat, the party has fielded Wasi Ahmed, while Shyam Bihari Prasad will be its candidate from Raxaul.

From Govindgan seat, the Congress named Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai as its candidate while Amit Kumar Singh Tunna has been fielded from Riga.

