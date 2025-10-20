DT
Home / India / Bihar polls: FIR against Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap for code of conduct violation

Bihar polls: FIR against Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap for code of conduct violation

According to police, Yadav used a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during filing of his nomination papers from Mahua Assembly seat on October 16

PTI
Hajipur, Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav speaks to the gathering as he files his nomination from Mahua Assembly ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. (X@TejYadav14 via PTI)
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua Assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said.

According to a statement issued by the district police on Sunday, the Circle Officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," it said.

Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being ‘in a relationship‘ with a woman.

He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was ‘hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on ‘Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

