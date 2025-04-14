Bihar polls: RJD leader Tejashwi to meet Kharge in Delhi, seat-sharing on agenda

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday as the two leaders are expected to form a “tentative seat-sharing plan”, The Tribune learnt on Monday.

Sources in the Congress said the two leaders were likely to have an overview about the Bihar situation, particularly following the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act brought in by the BJP government. The two would also likely form a “tentative seat-sharing plan” between the two parties.

The Congress Bihar cadre has already been passed directions by the party’s high command that they should concentrate their energies on all 243 Assembly seats. “It is to increase the winnability chances for both us and our partner irrespective of who contests the seat,” said a source.

Advertisement

A Congress insider said the party was likely to contest maximum 70 seats in Bihar, the number which is similar to what it had contested the last time. The source also informed that the RJD was also expected to contest more or less on maximum 150 seats in the state.

However, the headache in this alliance is more for the Congress since the party is focused on backward classes, said another source. “There are OBCs, Dalits, minorities including Muslims. Besides, we have got women faces as well. It would be a challenge for us to give voice to everyone, where it is to be ensured that no one is left out or becomes disgruntled with the party,” said a source.

Advertisement

Yadav, Kurmi, OBCs, Dalits and Muslims form the major chunk of vote in Bihar. Besides, there are Bhumihars who have also got considerable population in the state.