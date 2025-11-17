DT
Home / India / Bihar results show people trust parties that fulfil their aspirations: PM Modi

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Bihar election results have taught a lesson that the aspirations of the people from the government are very high and they trust political parties with good intentions.

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Modi said be it the Central Government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be development.

“The results of the Bihar election have once again taught a lesson on the high aspirations and ambitions of the people of India. The people of India today trust those political parties who have good intentions and fulfil the aspirations of the people and prioritise development,” Modi said.

“I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth. Organising competitions to improve the ease of doing business could be a great step in this direction,” he said.

Modi said BJP wins elections because it is committed to the development and welfare of the people 24x7.

“One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections,” he said.

Modi said the world was looking at India’s growth model as “model of hope”.

“Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too,” he said.

Modi said India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges.

