Bihar SIR: 99.5% voters filed eligibility documents, says Election Commission

The Election Commission of India on Monday informed the Supreme Court that approximately 99.5 per cent of the 7.24 crore voters submitted eligibility documents for the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The EC further claimed apart from RJD and CPI-ML no other political party assisted electors to file claims and objections in the prescribed formats.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was informed by the poll panel that individual electors demonstrated more “alertness and proactiveness” for they had submitted 33,326 forms for inclusion in the draft roll and 2,07,565 forms for deletion, besides first time voters filed over 15 lakhs applications for inclusion in the electoral roll.

“According to the records, approximately 99.5 per cent of the electors (out of 7.24 crore) featured in the draft electoral roll for the state of Bihar have already submitted their eligibility documents pertaining to the SIR exercise,” senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing on behalf of the poll panel, said in a note.

He said the exercise of verification of the documents, which was underway, would be completed by September 25 in line with the schedule provided in the SIR order of June 24.

The poll panel, which contradicted the claims of the RJD and the CPI (ML) in number of claims filed said, “In particular, it is submitted that apart from CPI-ML and RJD, none of the other recognised political parties have, either through their office bearers or validly appointed BLAs, assisted any elector out of the approximately 65 lakh whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll to submit Form 6 with declaration. None of the other recognized political parties have enabled filing of claims or objections in the prescribed format.”

Referring to its August 31 bulletin, the EC said an overwhelming majority of forms received from both political parties and individuals were for exclusion of names featuring in the draft electoral roll.

“Of the total 128 forms received on the draft rolls from political parties, 103 are for deletion (Form 7) and only 25 are for inclusion (Form 6). This number represents a miniscule fraction of the total number of electors of Bihar,” it said.

The EC further said, “Although the individual electors have demonstrated more alertness and proactiveness, they too have submitted only 33,326 forms (Form 6) for inclusion in the draft roll and 2,07,565 forms (Form 7) for deletion.” On the new eligible citizens attaining age of 18 years or more, the EC said a total of 15,32,438 applications for first-time inclusion in the electoral roll had been received.

“These applications are distinct in nature as they pertain to fresh enrolment and not to claims or objections relating to existing electors,” it said.

The poll panel said only 33, 351 claims had been received with respect to the around 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft roll published on August 1 on account of death, permanent shifting or duplication.

“Post the order of this court dated August 22, 2025 till August 30, 2025, only 22,723 claims have been filed for inclusion and 1,34,738 objections have been filed for exclusion,” it said.

Opposing the prayer of the RJD and AIMIM for the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections, the poll panel said extending it beyond September 1, would disrupt the entire schedule for finalisation of electoral roll.

“The period between September 1, 2025 to September 25, 2025 is fixed for considering claims and objections, and the same also involves consideration of issuing notices and responses to doubtful cases. Thus, any extension of timelines will lead to disruption of the exercise and finalisation of electoral roll,” it said.

The EC, however, clarified that filing of claims or objections or corrections could be submitted after the September 1 deadline.

“The applications submitted for claims, objections or corrections after September 1, 2025 will be considered after the electoral roll has been finalised. The process of consideration of claims and objections continues until the last date of nominations, and all inclusions and exclusions are integrated in the final roll,” it added.

The bench asked political parties to file their responses to the EC note and posted the matter for September 8.

The revision of the voters’ list in Bihar—the first since 2003 -- sparked a huge political row.

The SIR’s findings reduced the total number of registered voters in Bihar, from 7.9 crore before the exercise to 7.24 crore after conducting it.