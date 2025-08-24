DT
PT
Bihar SIR: Documents of over 98% electors received, says Election Commission

Bihar SIR: Documents of over 98% electors received, says Election Commission

From June 24 to August 24, 98.2 per cent electors submitted their documents
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:33 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
The Election Commission on Sunday said documents of 98.2 per cent electors have already been received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the intensive revision of voters’ list.

It underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.

“As per information received from the office of CEO Bihar, till date documents of 98.2 per cent electors have been received,” it said.

From June 24 to August 24, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent persons have submitted their documents.

“This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days to go till September 1 with just 1.8 per cent electors remaining for submission of the documents,” it said.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voters list.

The Election Commission has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

