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Home / India / Bihar STF jawan arrested in Bhojpur district encounter case

Bihar STF jawan arrested in Bhojpur district encounter case

The death had triggered a political storm, raising questions over the use of force by police and prompting demands for an independent investigation

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PTI
Arrah (Bihar), Updated At : 03:07 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A special task force (STF) personnel was arrested here on Friday morning in connection with the death of Bharat Tiwari during a police encounter in Bhojpur district last month, an officer said.

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The death had triggered a political storm, raising questions over the use of force by police and prompting demands for an independent investigation.

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Bhojpur superintendent of police said, "The STF jawan was arrested by police in Arrah this morning." In the FIR registered, the jawan has been identified as Akshay Kumar.

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Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, expressed relief over the development and demanded immediate arrest of other officials involved in the encounter.

"This is a result of the assurance given by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during our meeting. It is a matter of relief, but other officials involved in the encounter should be arrested immediately," she told reporters.

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Police had maintained that Tiwari opened fire on a police team when they attempted to arrest him on June 17. Police had said they retaliated in self-defence and injured the accused, who died during treatment.

His family, however, alleged that he had surrendered before the shooting. They claimed that videos circulating on social media suggested he was unarmed when police opened fire. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Facing heat over the incident, the state government instituted a judicial enquiry into the matter.

The state police suspended four of its personnel last month for allegedly failing to respond promptly in the Bhojpur incident.

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