Bihar varsity fixes website flaw that exposed 2TB data

Days after a serious cybersecurity flaw was detected on Bihar’s Magadh University website, raising concerns about the possible exposure of sensitive student data, the vulnerability has been fixed.

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Mayank Kumar, an independent cybersecurity researcher who had highlighted the flaw, had met Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) over the issue.

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“I met the Governor and the issue was flagged to the university. It is fixed now.

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The flaw could have leaked 2TB data of students,” he told The Tribune.