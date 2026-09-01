Bihar warns people against eating ‘unfamiliar’ fish caught in Nepal floodwaters

In a strict warning, the Bihar government on Tuesday cautioned people against the consumption of “unfamiliar and unusual” fish caught in floodwaters flowing into the state’s rivers from Nepal.

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In recent days, people living in East and West Champaran districts, Gopalganj, Bagaha and Saran have reported catching “strange-looking” large fish.

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Bihar Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram said a comprehensive advisory had been issued against catching, consuming, buying or selling unfamiliar fish to “avoid any contamination”.

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Following flash floods in Nepal, water from the Trishuli river has been flowing into Bihar via the Gandak and Kosi rivers, both major waterways in the northern part of the state.

As river levels rise, unfamiliar varieties of fish have been turning up in flood-affected areas, and some people are reportedly said to have fallen ill after consuming them.

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The Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has advised people not to buy, sell or consume fish caught from floodwaters, warning that such fish may carry sewage contamination, bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. Nepal Police have also issued a similar warning for residents.

The advisory, issued by Bihar’s Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources, states that during floods, fish move out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs and spread widely with floodwaters.

It notes that continuous exposure to polluted drains, dead animals and other contaminants can make these fish unsafe for consumption and that people should avoid eating fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions stabilise.

“Do not treat any unfamiliar fish as fit for consumption without checking with the concerned department. Seek immediate medical help at the nearest health centre if symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness or breathing difficulty appear after eating such fish. Report sightings of unusual fish to the local District Fisheries Officer or administration. Do not pay attention to rumours, and avoid consuming unknown fish for the sake of safety,” the advisory said.

Wreckage from collapsed bridges and damaged hydroelectric projects in Nepal, along with vehicles, household items and LPG cylinders from flooded villages, has also been seen floating into Bihar’s rivers. Human and animal remains washed downstream from Nepal are adding to the risk of infection in the water.

Health experts have warned that the mixing of contaminated floodwater with drinking water sources, such as hand pumps and wells, could lead to the rapid spread of diseases, including diarrhoea and cholera. The consumption of contaminated water and food could also increase the risk of typhoid, while hepatitis A and E can affect the liver through contaminated water.