Bihar’s Thekua wins hearts in Slovakia as PM Modi’s gift to Richard Raši goes viral

Slovak Republic’s National Council Speaker Richard Raši shared a video of himself tasting Thekua, a traditional sweet from Bihar, which was gifted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Slovakia in June.

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In the video posted on his official social media account, Raši is seen opening a decorated box containing the traditional delicacy and appreciating the gesture as a reflection of the cultural bonds between India and Slovakia. He said such personal exchanges play an important role in strengthening relations between nations.

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Raši noted that diplomacy is not limited to official meetings and discussions, but also includes meaningful gestures that help connect people and cultures. He also mentioned that he had presented Prime Minister Modi with Slovak spa wafers carrying Hindi inscriptions as part of the cultural exchange.

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While tasting Thekua, Raši praised its appearance and said the traditional sweet reminded him of familiar Slovak treats. He highlighted how food can serve as a bridge between communities and help people understand each other’s traditions.

Thekua, a delicacy especially associated with Bihar’s Chhath Puja celebrations, is prepared using ingredients such as wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee. The deep-fried sweet is recognised for its crisp texture and decorative designs.

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin also shared Raši’s video, saying the global appreciation of Bihar’s traditional food reflects India’s growing cultural recognition worldwide. He said such exchanges showcase the country’s heritage and bring regional traditions to an international audience.