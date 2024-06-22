 Bilateral ties set to get boost as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives on 2-day visit : The Tribune India

Bilateral ties set to get boost as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives on 2-day visit

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Friday for a two-day state visit which the MEA said “will give a major boost to the celebrated bilateral partnership”.

‘Neighbourhood First’

  • Bangladesh is an important partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Cooperation with Dhaka extends to areas of security, trade, commerce, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defence and maritime affairs
  • The achievements in the connectivity sector include the inauguration of Maitri Setu over the Feni river in Tripura and the rollout of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link

Hasina was received at the airport by the newly-appointed Minister of State in External Affairs ministry Kirti Vardhan Singh and her first engagement of the day was with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections. Hasina will hold talks with PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. Both sides have been finalising agreements and MoUs, some of which will be signed on the occasion.

Hasina had visited India earlier this month to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. She will also call-on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India and Prime Minister Hasina’s visit will give a major boost to the “celebrated bilateral partnership”, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said shortly after she arrived in Delhi.

The talks between the two prime ministers are expected to focus on taking the bilateral ties to new heights, said a source. The overall strategic ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years.Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner with nearly one-fourth of New Delhi’s commitment under the Line of Credit has been made to that country.

(With PTI inputs)

