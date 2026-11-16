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Home / India / Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 convicts

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court suspends sentence, grants bail to 2 convicts

The two convicts, Mordhiya and Joshi, are among the 11 whose remission was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. File
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The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the case of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and granted them bail.

A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale noted that Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya had been incarcerated for more than 17 years.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the apex court said in its October 28 order that has now been uploaded.

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the Bench added.

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Arguing that the two men have been incarcerated for more than 17 years, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted that one of the convicts had not been named in the FIR and was implicated after nearly three years following the 2002 riots.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre vehemently opposed the plea and said the high court and the trial court have taken into consideration the relevant material brought on record, especially as the offence committed is so serious.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

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The two convicts, Mordhiya and Joshi, are among the 11 whose remission was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2024.

The other convicts in the case are Govind Nai, Ramesh Chandana, Mitesh Bhatt, Bakabhai Vohania, Kesarbhai Vohania, Jaswant Nai, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni and Shailesh Bhatt.

Joshi and Mordhiya were convicted by the trial court under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 302 (murder) read with Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life with fine.

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On January 8, 2024, the apex court annulled the remission the Gujarat government granted to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the state for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion.

Slamming the Gujarat government for remitting their sentences, the apex court said it had "usurped" the power of the Maharashtra government to grant remission. The Bilkis Bano case was transferred from a Gujarat court to a court in Mumbai, and the Supreme Court said the Maharashtra government was vested with the power to grant remission.

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