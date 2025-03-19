Bill Gates meets Nadda in Parliament

Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, called on BJP president JP Nadda in Parliament today.

Nadda acknowledged the accomplishments in the Indian healthcare sector made possible by the country’s partnership with the Gates Foundation, especially in areas of maternal health, immunization and sanitation.

During the meeting, Gates appreciated the ambitious goals set by India in the health sector and committed to partnering with India to achieve them.

Advertisement

He lauded the work done by India in reducing the costs of diagnostics and medicines, enabling affordable health services across the world. Both sides look forward to renewing the Memorandum of Cooperation in the health sector to continue their partnership.