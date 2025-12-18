Bill to remove 71 ‘obsolete’ laws

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, which seeks to repeal or amend 71 obsolete and outdated laws with a view to enhancing the ease of living for citizens.

Advertisement

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the legislation aimed to remove outdated laws, correct errors that had crept in during the law-making process and eliminate discriminatory provisions in certain statutes. He said the Bill was intended to improve the ease of living for citizens.

Advertisement

The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. It had earlier been approved by the Lok Sabha on December 16.

Advertisement

Referring to provisions under the Indian Succession Act, 1925, the minister said that if a Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or Parsi made a will in the then Madras, Bombay and Calcutta presidencies, probate was mandatory, while a similar requirement did not apply to Muslims.

“Why not Muslims? Will there be no consideration over it? This is the Narendra Modi government and the country will function according to the Constitution,” he said, adding that discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or sex was prohibited by the Constitution.

Advertisement

“These reforms are a step towards liberation from a colonial mindset,” Meghwal added.

The Bill seeks to repeal 71 Acts, including the Indian Tramways Act, 1886, the Levy Sugar Price Equalisation Fund Act, 1976, and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Determination of Conditions of Service of Employees) Act, 1988.

Meghwal said that since 2014, as many as 1,577 archaic laws had either been repealed or amended, of which 1,562 had been repealed and 15 re-enacted.