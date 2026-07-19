Bill to remove tainted CMs, PM can weaponise probe agencies: Opposition

The proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill which entails removal of tainted ministers, CMs and PM detained for 30 straight days on serious charges, along with the two consequential Bills — the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, create a condition where the executive machinery, through arrest and detention powers, could effectively interfere and destabilise elected governments without any adjudication of guilt by a court of law. This is the underlying bedrock of the observations submitted by several Opposition parties to a joint parliamentary panel which is scrutinising the proposed legislations.

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Several parties like the CPM, CPI, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT) overwhelmingly highlighted the potent misuse and weaponisation of centrally controlled investigating agencies against Opposition-ruled state governments.

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In its submission to the joint parliamentary panel which is led by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, the CPI said that "the proposed Bills create a condition where the executive machinery, through arrest and detention powers, can effectively interfere with and destabilise elected governments without any adjudication of guilt by a court of law. This strikes at the very nature of parliamentary democracy and responsible government".

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The National Conference in its submission to the panel said, "A Chief Minister or Prime Minister derive their legitimacy directly from the democratic mandate of the legislature and the electorate. Forcing a Chief Minister to resign or causing them to ''cease to hold office" due to executive detention strips the legislature of its sovereign right to choose or retain its leader."

This, it added, "poses an existential threat to cooperative federalism, particularly in politically sensitive regions like Jammu and Kashmir and other Union Territories."

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The CPM -- in its observations on the three Bills – said, "The Constitution creates a federal system in which the Union and the states derive their authority independently from the Constitution. While their respective powers differ, neither level of government is constitutionally subordinate to the other within its allotted sphere. The three Bills substantially disturb that constitutional balance."

It further added, "Although the proposed mechanism is framed in general terms, its practical operation would depend overwhelmingly upon central investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. These agencies function under the administrative control of the Union Government and possess investigative powers extending across the country. The Bills create conditions under which institutions accountable to the Union Executive may effectively determine the continuance in office of elected state governments."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) too echoed similar sentiments, stating before the joint parliamentary panel that the three Bills are aimed at "weaponisation of investigating agencies and assault on federalism... The trigger is arrest and custody which are acts performed by investigating agencies. The premier agencies (CBI, ED, NIA) function under the Union Executive and statutes such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the PMLA, 2002, and the UAPA, 1967, carry punishments of five years or more and notoriously stringent bail regimes".

The draft report, which has been accessed by The Tribune, interestingly points out that "an overwhelming majority of stakeholders — including institutions that otherwise supported the Bills — found the trigger of ‘arrest and 30 consecutive days in custody’ constitutionally problematic because it is delinked from any judicial finding of culpability".

"The CPI and J&K National Conference expressed concern that, given the stringent bail provisions under special statutes such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, securing release within 30 days is, in practice, exceedingly difficult. Several submissions cited data on the asymmetric deployment of the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation against Opposition leaders and low conviction rates under these statutes," the report notes in its observations.

At the same time, the draft report noted that while the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the 23rd Law Commission of India and the state governments of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh (all BJP-ruled) and Andhra Pradesh (ruled by NDA ally TDP) broadly supported the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill for removing tainted ministers, CMs and PM, terming it a legitimate and overdue constitutional response to "governance from jail", Opposition political parties like CPI and J&K National Conference raised substantial constitutional objections though they broadly endorsed the underlying objective of the proposed Bill.