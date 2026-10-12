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Home / India / Billboard with Goddess Durga beside biryani sparks row; Bengal BJP MLA says won't tolerate it

Billboard with Goddess Durga beside biryani sparks row; Bengal BJP MLA says won't tolerate it

The poster outside a high-rise residential complex in Uttarpara's Hindmotor area features a plate of chicken biryani alongside an image of the deity

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:58 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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An artisan paints the eyes of a clay idol of Goddess Durga at a community puja pandal ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, on Sunday. PTI
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A biryani outlet's poster featuring an image of Goddess Durga alongside the non-veg dish drew objections from locals in West Bengal's Hooghly district, with the local BJP MLA demanding its removal, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.

The poster outside a high-rise residential complex in Uttarpara's Hindmotor area features a plate of chicken biryani alongside an image of the deity, with a Bengali tagline that translates to "Devotion to the Goddess this puja... rockstar flavour". It prompted locals to allege that the poster hurt their religious sentiments.

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A police official said a group of locals had gathered in front of the poster on Sunday, questioning who had authorised the use of the goddess' image alongside a non-vegetarian dish.

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The shopkeeper was asked to remove all such posters, the official said.

The BJP's Uttarpara MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty demanded immediate removal of the poster.

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"This cannot be tolerated. It is not about eating non-vegetarian food. How can anyone dares to put up an image of Maa Durga alongside biryani?" he posed and claimed that the billboard hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

He also warned that legal action would be taken if similar advertisements were found in the future.

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