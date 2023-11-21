Bills hanging fire: Supreme Court notice to Centre, Kerala Governor’s office

New Delhi, November 20
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the Centre and the Kerala Governor’s office to respond to a petition filed by the Kerala Government accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of sitting over several Bills passed by the state legislative assembly.
A three-judge Bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, issued notices to the Centre and the Kerala Governor’s office after senior advocate KK Venugopal submitted on behalf of the state government that eight Bills were awaiting assent of the Governor.
