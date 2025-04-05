DT
Home / India / Bimstec nations ink maritime pact

PM Modi proposes 21-point action plan to boost engagement
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:01 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
(From L) Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, PM Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Myanmar military leader Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing and Lanka PM Harini Amarasuriya at the Bimstec summit. PTI
At the 6th Bimstec summit in Bangkok on Friday, member nations signed a landmark maritime transport agreement and adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030, a strategic roadmap for regional cooperation and prosperity.

The newly signed maritime agreement provides for national treatment to vessels, mutual assistance for crew and cargo and a dispute resolution mechanism. The summit also saw the grouping commit to enhanced collaboration in the space sector — announcing plans for satellite ground stations, nano satellite development and use of remote sensing data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing India, announced a series of India-led initiatives to strengthen Bimstec ’s institutional and human resource capabilities. “Bimstec is an important forum to advance global good. It is imperative we strengthen it,” he said, unveiling a 21-point action plan.

The initiatives included setting up of Bimstec Centres of Excellence in India for disaster management, sustainable maritime transport, traditional medicine and agriculture research. He also announced BODHI programme for skill development, offering scholarships and training to youth, researchers and diplomats. Besides, a pilot study on regional digital public infrastructure needs and a capacity-building programme for cancer care and a proposed Bimstec Chamber of Commerce and annual Bimstec Business Summit in India were also offered by the PM.

India would host a Bimstec athletics meet this year and the first Bimstec games in 2027 when the group celebrates its 30th anniversary. The PM said the country would host a Bimstec traditional music festival, young leaders’ summit, a hackathon and a young professional visitors’ programme.

