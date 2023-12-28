 Bioactive compounds derived from mushrooms have potential to combat Covid, says study : The Tribune India

Bioactive compounds derived from mushrooms have potential to combat Covid, says study

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Amidst reports of a resurgence of Covid, a new study has revealed that natural anti-viral and anti-inflammatory products derived from a wide range of easily available mushrooms and their bioactive molecules have the potential to combat the virus.

The study says mushrooms contain bioactive polysaccharides and compounds with immuno-modulation, antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and other medicinal properties and mushroom-based drugs are being evaluated in human trials, with promising results against SARS-CoV-2, according the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A research group from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology had carried out an analysis of the current therapies against Covid-19 versus the potential of natural antiviral products derived from mushrooms and their bioactive molecules.

They assessed the roles and mechanisms of 13 different mushroom-derived bioactive compounds in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and the pathophysiology associated with its infection, such as lung infection, inflammation, cytokine storm, and thrombotic and cardiovascular effects, the ministry said.

The Covid-19 pandemic had brought focus on bioactive ingredients that boost the immune system, leading to scientists worldwide going in for intensive studies on bioactive compounds that can strengthen the immune system and limit the accelerated transmission of this virus.

Consequently, bioactive compounds from herbal sources and edible mushrooms gained commercial interest due to their easy availability, high antioxidant activity, nutritional value and low side-effects.

The main advantages of using edible mushroom against viral infections are: they can be used as a nutraceutical supplement with no side-effects and can act as an immunity booster, the researchers said.

Mushrooms have become a popular source of food are now widely cultivated commercially. Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are among the top 10 mushroom-producing states in the country

The study, published in the Journal of Fungi, also suggests that there are huge opportunities for better understanding the role of mushroom-derived bioactive compounds by in-depth pre-clinical and clinical studies, which calls for coordination between researchers, health professionals and policymakers.

