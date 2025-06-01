Bird flu has been confirmed in five localities here, prompting local administration to order the immediate closure of all live bird markets in the city for 21 days and launch culling operations in and around the infected areas, according to officials.

“The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal confirmed the presence of avian influenza strains H5N1 and H9N2 in poultry samples,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh said on Saturday.

Samples collected from Jhungia Bazar, Aluminium Factory area, Taramandal, Bhagat Chauraha and Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park tested positive for the virus, according to the Gorakhpur administration.

In a swift response to the outbreak, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) has mobilised district-level Rapid Response Teams and a dedicated control room has been established at the Sadar Veterinary Hospital, the officials said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Nirankar Singh announced that culling operations have commenced within a one-kilometre radius of the infected zones in strict adherence to central government guidelines.

“All live birds within these designated areas will be culled and extensive disinfection drives are actively being carried out to contain the spread of the virus,” said Singh.

As part of the ongoing surveillance efforts, a total of 1,328 samples from Gorakhpur have been tested.