Home / India / Birla to lead delegation to BRICS parl forum in Brazil

Birla to lead delegation to BRICS parl forum in Brazil

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Brasilia, Brazil on 3-5 June. The delegation will also comprise Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; and MPs Surendra...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:02 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Representational photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Brasilia, Brazil on 3-5 June.

The delegation will also comprise Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; and MPs Surendra Singh Nagar, Vijay Baghel, Vivek Thakur, Shabari Byreddy, Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha General Secretary PC Mody.

The overall theme of the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum is: ‘The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance’.

Presiding officers and members of parliament from BRICS countries (Brasil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran) and invited nations — Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan — along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will also participate in the forum.

