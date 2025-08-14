Bittu accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘maligning’ Sikhs after court affidavit row

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to “malign” Sikhs and subtly portray them as terrorists for naming the BJP leader in a court affidavit as someone who could harm him.

The row erupted after Gandhi’s lawyer, Milind D Pawar, in a Pune court on Wednesday mentioned a threat to the Congress leader’s life from certain individuals — including Bittu — in connection with a criminal defamation case over Gandhi’s remarks on Vinayak Savarkar. However, hours later, the Congress distanced itself from the claim, saying Pawar had made the submission without Gandhi’s consent and would withdraw it. Pawar later confirmed he formally retracted the statement.

Bittu called the development “astonishing and disheartening,” claiming it revealed a “deeply concerning mindset”. “Rahul Gandhi’s affidavit implies fear from someone who wears a turban. This, in a very subtle way, targets the Sikh identity,” he said. The minister, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister and martyr Sardar Beant Singh, questioned how he could be perceived as a threat.

“I have served the Congress for 15 years, sat in Parliament with Rahul Gandhi both as an MP and now as a Union Minister,” he said, adding that Gandhi naming him pointed to “a deeper bias” and a “long-standing indifference” towards Sikhs. Bittu also cited Operation Blue Star in 1984 as an example of the Congress’ “history of betraying” the community.