Bizman’s murder sparks law and order debate in poll-bound Bihar

Prominent Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to get out from his car, they said.

The deceased was reportedly associated with the BJP. Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state. He instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, officials said.

A statement issued by the CM’s Office said Kumar emphasised at the meeting that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and “warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence”. He also instructed officials concerned to complete the investigation at the earliest, it added.

SP (Patna Central) Diksha told reporters that officers of the local police station and personnel in patrolling vehicles had immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene.

A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant, she said.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha met the bereaved family members of the businessman later in the day. “This is not just a murder, but an attempt to challenge law and order. In this hour of sorrow, we all stand with the family. Those involved in this heinous act will be arrested. People who take the law into their own hands will not be spared. If required, encounters will also take place,” he said.

“Property of absconding criminals are also being bulldozed in the state. The police and administration have been given free hand to tackle criminals,” he added.

Khemka’s kin alleged that the police arrived at the spot nearly two hours after the incident.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, however, denied the charge, saying: “There is no question of delay in police action. The police received information around 12.30 am on Saturday. After the shooting at 11.40 pm on Friday, his family members took him to a private hospital in Kankarbagh, which took 30-35 minutes. It was the hospital authorities that alerted the police.”