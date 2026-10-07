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Home / India / BJD joins march, but no alliance tag

BJD joins march, but no alliance tag

The BJD has also alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision exercise and questioned the EC’s handling of Form 6

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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BJD MP Sulata Deo
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The Opposition’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar widened beyond the INDIA bloc, with Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo joining the march from Parliament towards the EC office.

The BJD, however, made it clear that its participation should not be read as joining the INDIA bloc, with Deo reiterating that the party remained neither with the INDIA bloc nor the NDA and described the BJD as a “responsible regional political party”.

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The BJD MPs joined INDIA bloc MPs as they marched towards Nirvachan Sadan demanding Kumar’s resignation. Deo said the BJD had decided to join the protest following the Supreme Court’s clarification concerning changes to Form 6 during the SIR exercise.

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She alleged the CEC had relied on the court to justify the EC’s position and accused him of acting in a manner inconsistent with his constitutional office.

The BJD has also alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision exercise and questioned the EC’s handling of Form 6. Mangaraj said the party’s decision to participate had been taken at the direction of Patnaik, who had himself demanded the CEC’s resignation over the SIR issue.

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