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Home / India / BJP accuses Congress, INDIA bloc allies of 'insulting' Hinduism for electoral gains

BJP accuses Congress, INDIA bloc allies of 'insulting' Hinduism for electoral gains

Sudhanshu Trivedi targets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Diwali; questions Sonia Gandhi’s account of her reaction to Ayodhya demolition

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. ANI file photo
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The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies of insulting Hinduism and Indian culture for electoral gains, with party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and MP Imran Masood over their recent remarks.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi alleged that the Congress was pursuing a politics of appeasement. He questioned Kharge's description of Diwali as “Khushiyon ki Eid” and Masood's reported characterisation of the festival as a “man-made disease”.

He also questioned the Congress's decision to appoint Masood as the Uttar Pradesh working president despite his controversial statements, alleging that it reflected the party's political priorities.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for describing the Indian economy as a “dead economy”, Trivedi claimed that gold and silver purchases during Dhanteras were equivalent to the quantity purchased across Europe in three months.

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He said the country's economic performance and festive purchases contradicted the Opposition's assessment of the economy.

Trivedi also invoked the greetings extended by leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Diwali, as well as the festival's display at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, to question Kharge's choice of words.

The BJP leader further targeted the Congress over a purported interview of former party president Sonia Gandhi, in which she reportedly recalled being moved to tears following the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

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Questioning the account, Trivedi said, “There was no live telecast of the demolition, so I wonder how she could have witnessed the events. The remarks by Kharge, Masood and Sonia Gandhi reflect a broader political approach of the Congress towards Hinduism.”

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