BJP accuses INDIA bloc of deliberately disrupting Parliament proceedings

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress-led opposition of deliberately disrupting Parliament proceedings.

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Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the conduct of INDIA bloc in the House had prevented discussions on key Bills.

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He said such a conduct exposed their "double standards" on issues such as paper leaks and student protests.

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The Lok Sabha MP alleged that despite crores of rupees being spent on every session of Parliament, Question Hour and Zero Hour have been repeatedly disrupted, thus depriving parliamentarians of an opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies.

He further alleged that the Congress, and its alliance, was creating ruckus during Question Hour and Zero Hours.

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"The way the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament is progressing, and the manner in which the Congress party, along with some of its alliance partners, are disrupting the session, it is a matter of serious concern. Crores of rupees are spent on every session of Parliament," he said.

He claimed that the Opposition had not participated in discussions on important Bills which passed successfully in the houses for the benefit of citizens.

He also accused the Opposition of hurting the sentiments of Hindu and Hindu saints through its protest at the Makar Dwar in the Parliament.

Further, Patra claimed that thousands of students were protesting in Jharkhand, and the Congress Party had not uttered a single word in favour of them.