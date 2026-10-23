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Home / India / BJP alleges foreign links to Rahul’s protest campaign

BJP alleges foreign links to Rahul’s protest campaign

Bhatia specifically named France-based Indian Alliance Paris and Progressive International, alleging that both had links with the Congress ecosystem

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
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The BJP on Thursday alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership had links with overseas organisations involved in what it described as a global “regime change” and “anarchy” network, citing a Fox News Digital investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that 101 organisations operating across 13 countries had formed a “red-green ecosystem of protest” aimed at destabilising duly elected governments. He claimed the network comprised communist or far-left groups and Islamist organisations.

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Bhatia specifically named France-based Indian Alliance Paris and Progressive International, alleging that both had links with the Congress ecosystem.

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Referring to Rahul’s detention during a protest on October 6, Bhatia alleged that Indian Alliance Paris was among the first organisations to share and amplify footage of the incident while criticising Indian democratic institutions.

He also pointed to a Congress post showing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul meeting a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath on April 28, 2025. He described Progressive International as a transnational anti-capitalist organisation and alleged that its activities were linked to protests and unrest in France, Spain, Albania and India.

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Bhatia also referred to a social media post by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about unrest in Albania. Raut had posted that protesters had attacked the country’s Supreme Court, Parliament and government offices, and said other countries, particularly India, should learn from the events.

He sought to link Raut’s post to Rahul’s protests involving constitutional institutions, alleging that the Congress and its supporters were encouraging anarchy.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Rahul had links with foreign political figures holding positions contrary to India’s stand on Kashmir, though he did not establish any direct organisational connection between such meetings and the groups cited in the Fox News report.

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