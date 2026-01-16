DT
PT
BJP announces national president poll dates; Nitin Nabin poised to succeed Nadda

BJP announces national president poll dates; Nitin Nabin poised to succeed Nadda

Nabin’s will be the sole nomination signaling full consensus on the name chosen by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after several months of disagreement

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, centre. PTI file
The ruling BJP today announced the long-awaited schedule for the election of the BJP national president. BJP organisational election incharge issued the election notification today.

As reported by The Tribune in its columns today, the nomination will be filed on January 19 and election will be held on January 20.

BJP working president Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the election to the post of party national president on January 19. Senior leaders will be proposers.

Nabin’s will be the sole nomination signaling full consensus on the name chosen by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after several months of disagreement.

The formal election for the top BJP position will be held on January 20.

Nitin Nabin is set to replace JP Nadda who took charge in January of 2020 and has been on an extension since.

Nabin is the youngest-ever BJP chief at 45 years. He’s also the first BJP chief to be born after the formation of the party in 1980.

Once Nabin takes charge, the BJP organisation will be revamped, followed by a possible Cabinet rejig.

Tags :
