BJP announces national president poll dates; Nitin Nabin poised to succeed Nadda

The ruling BJP today announced the long-awaited schedule for the election of the BJP national president. BJP organisational election incharge issued the election notification today.

Advertisement

As reported by The Tribune in its columns today, the nomination will be filed on January 19 and election will be held on January 20.

Advertisement

BJP working president Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the election to the post of party national president on January 19. Senior leaders will be proposers.

Advertisement

Nabin’s will be the sole nomination signaling full consensus on the name chosen by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after several months of disagreement.

The formal election for the top BJP position will be held on January 20.

Advertisement

Nitin Nabin is set to replace JP Nadda who took charge in January of 2020 and has been on an extension since.

Nabin is the youngest-ever BJP chief at 45 years. He’s also the first BJP chief to be born after the formation of the party in 1980.

Once Nabin takes charge, the BJP organisation will be revamped, followed by a possible Cabinet rejig.