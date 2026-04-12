BJP appoints Shivraj Chouhan as central observer for election of Bihar legislature party leader

The BJP has appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of party’s legislature chief in Bihar, paving the way for the election of Chief Minister of the state.

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This will be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in the eastern state.

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JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 10 and will now move to the Centre.

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Once the BJP has its own CM, the Cabinet reshuffle in the state will also take place, with some new faces expected to be inducted into the Council of Ministers.

Although popular narrative is that one of the deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary or Vijay Sinha of the BJP will be elevated as the CM, insiders say a surprise could also be thrown up just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did by naming Bihar minister and MLA Nitin Nabin as national party president in place of JP Nadda.