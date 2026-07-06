BJP attacks Congress for opposing bill on removal of ministers after 30 days in jail

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress’ resistance to a bill, which allows the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases of serious criminal offences came from a “sense of entitlement” that it should not be stopped from indulging in corruption.

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The ruling party’s remarks came a day after Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the party will strongly oppose the proposed Constitution amendment, claiming it is aimed at the “political harassment” of adversaries.

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BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the proposed legislation seeks to bring uniform standards of accountability for those holding executive offices.

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“There are some people who have a huge sense of entitlement. They feel that corruption is their right. They will indulge in corruption, and if anyone catches them, they will cry persecution.

“This kind of sense of entitlement towards corruption and crimes is being struck down,” he said in a video statement.

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Referring to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he questioned whether an elected executive can continue to govern from prison.

“We have seen that even the Constitution’s founding fathers had not imagined that if a chief minister or somebody (in government) went to jail, they would not resign. We saw this in the case of Arvind Kejriwal, who continued to run the government from jail. Can that be possible administratively? It is also a question of integrity,” he said.

Poonawalla also accused opposition parties of adopting double standards on the issue of resignation from public office.

“They used to call for the resignation of people at the hint of an allegation. Now, when they are sent to jail by courts in case after case, they are not resigning,” he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson questioned why elected representatives should be treated differently, making a case for a common standard for public office holders and ordinary citizens.

“If a common man goes to jail, will he be allowed to continue in his job even for one day? He will be immediately suspended. Then why should there be a separate legal standard for those holding elected and executive posts?” he asked.

He said the bill has already been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament, and asked opposition parties to wait for its recommendations instead of opposing it outright.

“Let the committee come out with its report. Why are people opposing it? Do they not want integrity and propriety in public life? Do they have a sense of entitlement that they are allowed to indulge in crime and corruption?” Poonawalla asked.

Alleging that the Congress is shielding those accused of corruption, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to change that political culture.

“It seems that, for them, it is not a government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is a government of criminals, by criminals and for criminals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting this mindset,” Poonawalla alleged.

According to sources, the parliamentary panel examining the related bills is likely to adopt its report on July 17 and submit it in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session.