BJP backs NCERT’s move to include 'Emergency chapter' in class 9 textbook   

The BJP on Thursday backed the NCERT’s decision to introduce a section on the Emergency years in a Class 9 social science textbook, saying the “dark chapter” in India’s constitutional history must be remembered to ensure it is never repeated.

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The ruling party also attacked the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and alleged that it is opposing the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) decision to introduce the section.

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The remarks came after the NCERT, for the first time, introduced a section on the Emergency in a newly developed social science textbook, “Understanding Society: India and Beyond”. It describes Emergency as “one of the major challenges” to democracy in India and one in which a majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

The section has been included in NCERT’s newly developed social science textbook.

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According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, June 25, 1975, marked the darkest chapter of India’s democratic and constitutional journey and alleged that the Congress had attacked every constitutional institution during the period.

The country was placed under a state of Emergency by then prime minister Indira Gandhi between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

“The Emergency was imposed out of lust for power by Indira Gandhi and the Congress. Every constitutional body was attacked. Parliament, the legislature, the judiciary and the media were censored and suppressed.

“We saw how even the likes of Kishore Kumar had their voice suppressed and their songs removed from All India Radio. These were the kind of atrocities that were committed,” he said in a video statement.

He said fundamental rights were suspended, judicial review taken away and constitutional safeguards dismantled NCERT’s decision to include a chapter on the Emergency will help students learn about this period so that such events are never repeated.

“Hence, the NCERT has taken a decision to include a chapter on the Emergency as dangerous to democracy and teach students. Because we must remember and commemorate this dark chapter in India’s constitutional history, but we must never ever repeat it,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that the party continues to have an “Emergency mindset” and questioned why it is opposing the inclusion of the chapter.

“Unfortunately, the Congress imposed the Emergency back in 1975 and they continue to live in the Emergency mindset. They are opposing it, the Congress and their ecosystem. Why are you opposing it? Should you not welcome it? If you are champions of the Constitution and not supporters of its destruction, then you must be the first one to say yes, let us learn from the mistakes of the past. Because those who don’t are condemned to repeat it.”

Poonawalla said leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav had fought against the Emergency and alleged that it is ironic that many parties associated with them are now aligned with the Congress.