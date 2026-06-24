BJP bets big on Bittu ahead of Punjab Assembly elections

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s survival in the Union Cabinet, at least for the next six months or until the Assembly elections in Punjab, is a manifestation of the BJP’s determination to keep “everything Punjab” front and centre.

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Bittu is believed to share a close rapport with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has publicly acknowledged their friendship on more than one occasion. With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, the party is expected to rely on him as one of its prominent Jat Sikh faces in the state.

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon said “Bittu is energetic” and had performed well as the Minister of State for Railways and was an important asset for Punjab. “We are grateful for his role,” said Dhillon. Bittu’s Rajya Sabha term concluded on June 21, but he will continue as a Union minister for the next six months under constitutional provisions.

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Political observers believe that Bittu is likely to emerge politically stronger following the latest decision of the BJP leadership.

The development is being viewed in political circles as a sign of confidence reposed in him by the party’s central leadership.

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Sunil Jakhar, former state BJP president, said Bittu could be inducted into the Rajya Sabha from some other state later in December.

Bittu’s political appeal is further reinforced by the legacy of his grandfather, the late Beant Singh, whose contribution to Punjab’s development and stability continues to resonate with many voters.

The decision to retain him in the Union Council of Ministers has reportedly generated considerable enthusiasm among BJP workers and supporters across Punjab. Party leaders believe his continued presence in the Union Cabinet will strengthen the BJP’s outreach efforts in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Bittu is a prominent face in Punjab politics and the BJP has not removed him from his present position. It shows that his presence matters to the party, especially when the Assembly elections are approaching,” said a BJP leader here wishing not to be quoted.