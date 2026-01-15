BJP chief poll schedule to be announced on Friday; election to be held on Jan 20

The long-awaited schedule for electing the BJP national president will be announced on Friday.

Advertisement

Top BJP sources told The Tribune that the party will unveil the schedule after an organisation meeting at the BJP headquarters.

Advertisement

BJP working president Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the election to the post of the party national president on January 19.

Advertisement

His will be the sole nomination signalling consensus.

The formal election for the top BJP position will be held on January 20.

Advertisement

Nabin will replace JP Nadda, who took charge in January 2020 and had been given the extension.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest-ever BJP chief.

He’s also the first BJP chief to be born after the formation of the party in 1980.