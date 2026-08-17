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Home / India / BJP chief’s new team: Names of Anurag Thakur, Satish Poonia, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan doing the rounds

BJP chief’s new team: Names of Anurag Thakur, Satish Poonia, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan doing the rounds

The most consequential changes are expected in the list of the BJP national general secretaries

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Anurag Thakur. PTI file
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Intense speculation has begun around the much-anticipated unveiling of an all-new team of BJP president Nitin Nabin.

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Pro-right wing handles on social media are fuelling the frenzy, though the candidates whose names are doing the rounds are themselves clueless about what the future holds for them.

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All across BJP circles, the expectation is that senior leaders Satish Poonia, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani may be roped in for major organisational roles. Former Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma, sources say, may land a major responsibility either in the BJP organisation or in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

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Another leader that, sources say, may be elevated is Biplab Deb, the former chief minister of Tripura.

The most consequential changes are expected in the list of the BJP national general secretaries.

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At present, the BJP has seven general secretaries -- Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and BL Santosh.

Santosh, BJP general secretary organisation (this post is always filled by an RSS leader) is likely to stay. He may get new deputies though.

Dushyant Gautam and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal are almost certain to be rested.

It is in this segment that prominent leaders like Anurag Thakur and Satish Poonia may be brought. Since Nitin Nabin will prefer a mix of young and old, Dharmendra Pradhan may also be named general secretary, though there is no official confirmation as yet.

From the northern region, the name of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia (from Karnal) is doing the rounds. He may get some role, say sources.

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